Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,285 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,114,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,547,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 21,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,046. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 93.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.73.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

