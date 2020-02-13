Beetle Coin Market Cap Hits $1.30 Million (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $1.30 million and $20,482.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $20.33, $24.43 and $5.60. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 41% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045105 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 215,665,121 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $7.50, $10.39, $24.43, $51.55, $13.77, $18.94, $33.94, $32.15, $24.68, $20.33 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.