Berenberg Bank Raises Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target to GBX 810

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 795 ($10.46) to GBX 810 ($10.66) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tate & Lyle to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 720 ($9.47) in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Investec lowered shares of Tate & Lyle to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tate & Lyle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 784.29 ($10.32).

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 786 ($10.34) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 784.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 736.14. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of GBX 662.80 ($8.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 811.40 ($10.67).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.