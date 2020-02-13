Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,898,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,475 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth approximately $151,473,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,687,000 after buying an additional 344,875 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 87.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,713,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,277,000 after buying an additional 797,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,359,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.97. 80,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,334. Berry Global Group Inc has a twelve month low of $36.98 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BERY. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

