Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Update

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,139 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.32. 23,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,045. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

