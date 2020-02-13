BidaskClub Downgrades Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Strong Sell

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

LKFN traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,594. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.90. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $180,223.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $358,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,467 shares of company stock worth $695,853. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 37.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 319,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,053,000 after buying an additional 87,423 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 30.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

