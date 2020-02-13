BidaskClub Lowers CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) to Strong Sell

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

NASDAQ CNMD traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $103.37. 2,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,276. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED has a twelve month low of $70.39 and a twelve month high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50,264 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 2.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in CONMED in the third quarter worth approximately $24,616,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

