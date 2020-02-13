BidaskClub Lowers Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EIDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NASDAQ EIDX opened at $53.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 17.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.74 and a beta of -0.83.

In other news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $828,750.00. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $574,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,150 in the last ninety days. 70.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 923,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $19,432,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

