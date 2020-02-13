BidaskClub Lowers Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.
EIDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.33.
NASDAQ EIDX opened at $53.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 17.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.74 and a beta of -0.83.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 923,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $19,432,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile
Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.
