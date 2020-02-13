BidaskClub Upgrades ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Sell

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

PRQR traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. 1,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,383. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $411.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 223.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 401,300 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

