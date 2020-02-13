BidaskClub Upgrades ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Sell

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.
PRQR traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. 1,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,383. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $411.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.41.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.
