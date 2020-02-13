Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) Short Interest Update

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of Biglari stock traded down $10.00 on Wednesday, reaching $660.00. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497. Biglari has a 1-year low of $409.10 and a 1-year high of $817.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $614.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.38.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

