Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Biglari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of Biglari stock traded up $5.00 on Tuesday, reaching $665.00. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $616.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.26. Biglari has a fifty-two week low of $409.10 and a fifty-two week high of $817.00.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

