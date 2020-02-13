Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Short Interest Update

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 585,700 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the January 15th total of 398,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 872,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Napier Park Global Capital US LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $180,858,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,000. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.08. 10,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,837. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

