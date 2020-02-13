Binance USD (BUSD) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009786 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $17.56 million and approximately $82.07 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00046628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $618.74 or 0.06054769 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00056924 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024473 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00121340 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001726 BTC.

