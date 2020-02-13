Binance USD (BUSD) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009786 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $17.56 million and approximately $82.07 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00046628 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000642 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $618.74 or 0.06054769 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00056924 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004959 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024473 BTC.
- Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00121340 BTC.
- ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003691 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001726 BTC.
Binance USD Profile
Binance USD Token Trading
Binance USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
