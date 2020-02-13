biOasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Trading 0.3% Higher

biOasis Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:BIOAF)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, 2,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 29,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

biOasis Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIOAF)

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. The company's lead program is xB3-001, an xB3 peptide vector-trastuzumab fusion. It is developing xB3, a proprietary platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics and imaging agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the areas of high unmet medical needs, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

