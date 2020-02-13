Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Price Hits $0.0001

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.00 or 0.01285034 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00048535 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00016353 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00224295 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002466 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00068368 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

