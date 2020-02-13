Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,767.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $543,605.00 and approximately $16,767.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $4.00 or 0.00038438 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009649 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004867 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001292 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002595 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 136,008 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.