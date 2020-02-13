Bitradio (BRO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $26.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $128,926.00 and $26.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000908 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,377,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,377,799 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.