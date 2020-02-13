BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $41.49 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $795.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $4,075,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

