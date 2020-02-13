Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Blackbaud updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.20-2.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2 EPS.

Blackbaud stock opened at $80.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Blackbaud has a one year low of $72.32 and a one year high of $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 320.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average is $85.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Stephens set a $92.00 price target on Blackbaud and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

