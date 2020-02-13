BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $2,032,500.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.00, for a total value of $2,032,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
BLK stock opened at $572.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $524.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.54 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.58.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
