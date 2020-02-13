BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $2,032,500.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.00, for a total value of $2,032,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BLK stock opened at $572.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $524.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.54 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.58.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.