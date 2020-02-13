Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) Shares Acquired by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 87,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 4.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 18.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 630.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 38,374 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 38,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MUI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.93. 87,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,238. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

