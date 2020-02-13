BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.27

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.27 and traded as high as $14.83. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 43,823 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPA. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 144,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 154,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 63,849 shares during the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

