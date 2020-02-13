BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:STK) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:STK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
NYSE STK opened at $25.15 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
