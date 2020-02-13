BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Price Up 3.3%

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc (LON:BRWM) shares rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 374 ($4.92) and last traded at GBX 374 ($4.92), approximately 395,083 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 321,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362 ($4.76).

The company has a market cap of $656.64 million and a P/E ratio of 26.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 370.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 359.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

