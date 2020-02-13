Blocknet Price Hits $2.40 on Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $15.74 million and approximately $47,656.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $2.40 or 0.00023544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 39.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,546,831 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

