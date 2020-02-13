Blucora’s (BCOR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 61,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Blucora has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Blucora news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Blucora by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

