Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Bluejay Mining PLC (LON:JAY)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.09 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.88 ($0.12), approximately 2,942,010 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.88 ($0.12).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Bluejay Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.13 million and a PE ratio of -7.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.65.

Bluejay Mining plc operates as an exploration company in the United Kingdom, Greenland, Finland, and Austria. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, cobalt, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as platinum-group elements (PGE). It holds interests in the Dundas, Disko, and Kangerluarsuk projects located in Greenland; and Hammaslahti copper-gold-zinc project, Kelkka nickel-copper project, and Outokumpu copper project, as well as Enonkoski nickel-copper PGE project located in Finland.

