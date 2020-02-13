Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Update

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 72,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKEP. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $2,483,000. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,472,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 281,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 42,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

BKEP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 32,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,691. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKEP. Wells Fargo & Co cut Blueknight Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

