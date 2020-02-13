BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €56.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNP. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.17 ($64.15).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting €53.57 ($62.29). 3,528,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($80.43). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.14.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

