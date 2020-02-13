Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after acquiring an additional 222,115 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boeing by 19.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $454,821,000 after acquiring an additional 195,244 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Boeing by 175.8% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 180,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $68,721,000 after acquiring an additional 115,159 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

Boeing stock opened at $347.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of -289.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.12. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

