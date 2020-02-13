Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at Eight Capital

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.53% from the stock’s previous close.

BNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.69.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE BNE remained flat at $C$3.37 during midday trading on Thursday. 48,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,004. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.52 million and a P/E ratio of 9.06. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.86 and a 52 week high of C$8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.