Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $406.06.

SAM stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,516. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $375.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.38. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $258.34 and a 12 month high of $444.64.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $3,713,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,436 shares of company stock valued at $27,215,853 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 14.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 43.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,106,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

