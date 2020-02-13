Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.92.
EPAY traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $48.35. 2,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,386. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $57.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $222,875.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,918,000 after buying an additional 162,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,948,000 after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 813,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,625,000 after acquiring an additional 59,338 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 764,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 616,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 46,150 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
