Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.92.

EPAY traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $48.35. 2,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,386. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $57.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $222,875.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,918,000 after buying an additional 162,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,948,000 after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 813,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,625,000 after acquiring an additional 59,338 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 764,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 616,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 46,150 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

