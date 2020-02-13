Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on BRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

BRX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,304,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,681. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $160,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,970 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

