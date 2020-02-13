Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Down 63.9% in January

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the January 15th total of 36,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Broadwind Energy stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 257,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,221. Broadwind Energy has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 422,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,777,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 159,647 shares during the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWEN shares. ValuEngine cut Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

