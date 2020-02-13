Brokerages Anticipate BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) to Announce ($0.32) Earnings Per Share

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.32) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BlueLinx an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXC. B. Riley decreased their target price on BlueLinx from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlueLinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 464,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 29,190 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 27.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlueLinx stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. 67,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,050. The company has a market cap of $122.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

