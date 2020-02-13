Brokerages Anticipate BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) to Announce ($0.32) Earnings Per Share

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.32) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BlueLinx an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXC. B. Riley decreased their target price on BlueLinx from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlueLinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.
Shares of BlueLinx stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. 67,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,050. The company has a market cap of $122.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.
BlueLinx Company Profile
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.
