Brokerages Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post sales of $59.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.60 million and the lowest is $51.20 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $45.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $210.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.20 million to $218.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $436.45 million, with estimates ranging from $434.20 million to $438.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNTY. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of CNTY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 203,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,945. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $245.89 million, a PE ratio of 139.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter worth $588,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Century Casinos by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

