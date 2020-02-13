Brokerages Anticipate Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iamgold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. Iamgold posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iamgold will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iamgold.

Several equities analysts have commented on IAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Iamgold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Iamgold in the third quarter valued at $38,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Iamgold has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -15.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

