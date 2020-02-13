Brokerages Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.82 to $9.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.48 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $2,560,044.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,544.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 33.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $2.84 on Wednesday, hitting $168.37. 592,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $126.37 and a 12 month high of $173.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.19 and a 200 day moving average of $152.39.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.