Brokerages Anticipate Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Analysts expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.42. Walt Disney posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,526,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $412,990,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $141.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,160,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,659,771. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $256.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

