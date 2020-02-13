Brokerages Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $62.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $63.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.