Brokerages Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bill.com.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.
Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $62.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $63.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.