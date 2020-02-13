Brokerages Expect Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $999.70 million. Camping World reported sales of $982.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $4.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camping World.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.41.

Shares of Camping World stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $15.46. 515,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. Camping World has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Camping World by 305.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 12.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Camping World by 41.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Camping World by 47.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

