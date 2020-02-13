Brokerages Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $110,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,814.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.