Brokerages Expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.57. HollyFrontier reported earnings per share of $2.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

In other news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,909 shares of company stock worth $2,557,488. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 66.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 652.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

HFC opened at $44.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

