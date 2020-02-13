Brokerages Set Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) PT at €5.70

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.77 ($6.71).

CEC1 has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of ETR:CEC1 traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €4.94 ($5.74). 4,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €4.10 ($4.77) and a 1 year high of €5.75 ($6.69). The company has a market cap of $13.18 million and a P/E ratio of 14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.78.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

