Brokerages Set Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Target Price at $30.88

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.88.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRS. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $14,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 850,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,338,677 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14. Coherus Biosciences has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 3.16.
About Coherus Biosciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
