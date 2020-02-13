Brokerages Set Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Target Price at $30.88

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRS. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $14,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 850,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,338,677 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,803,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14. Coherus Biosciences has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 3.16.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.