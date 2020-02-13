Brokerages Set Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT at $68.80

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

INSP traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.38. The stock had a trading volume of 146,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.88. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $83.71.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $762,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,347. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $409,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,039.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,409 shares of company stock worth $8,174,624 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $3,401,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 285,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 26,612 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 161,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $943,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.