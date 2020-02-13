Brokerages Set Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) PT at $11.25

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several brokerages have commented on ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 14,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the third quarter valued at $130,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITUB opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Itau Unibanco has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

