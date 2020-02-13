Brokerages Set Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Target Price at $17.94

Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mattel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of MAT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,988,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,228. Mattel has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 34.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,264,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $15,665,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 0.8% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,645,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,389,000 after acquiring an additional 304,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter worth $2,499,000.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.