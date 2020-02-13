Brokerages Set Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) PT at $42.33

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MEI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

NYSE MEI traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,828. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 222,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,762,000 after buying an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

